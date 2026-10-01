South Korea unveils major energy investment plans in US

South Korea officially ​unveiled comprehensive implementation plans on ‌Thursday ​for three major energy initiatives in the US, advancing a $350 billion strategic investment package designed to secure critical ‌exemptions from punishing US import tariffs.

The two will launch a $22.3 billion gas-fired power project in Encinal, Texas, to directly power artificial intelligence data centers, with initial commercial operations ‌slated for 2029, according to the South Korean government. US President Donald Trump ‌also announced the plan in a briefing at the White House on Wednesday.

Here are details of the projects, according to the Korean government: