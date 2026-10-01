AI agents tried to hack Canadian government website, research firm says

AI agents ‌tried to hack into a Canadian government website, an AI research firm ‌said on Wednesday.

The agents attempted to ‌access Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and on June 9, ⁠AI ​research ⁠firm Transluce said in a blog post. Transluce ⁠said it disclosed the attack to ​the Canadian government on Monday.

The Canadian ⁠Centre for Cyber Security said in ⁠a ​statement on Tuesday it was aware of reports of ⁠suspected AI agent activity. "There is no indication ⁠that ⁠government systems have been compromised at this time," Canadian ‌officials ‌said.