Three oil tankers hit by projectiles in Hormuz strait on Tuesday, Marisks says

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 11:46 IST
Three oil tankers hit by projectiles in Hormuz strait on Tuesday, Marisks says

Three Liberian-flagged ​oil tankers were struck ​by unknown projectiles ‌when transiting ​the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, shipping intelligence service Marisks said.

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