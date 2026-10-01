Three oil tankers hit by projectiles in Hormuz strait on Tuesday, Marisks says
Three Liberian-flagged oil tankers were struck by unknown projectiles when transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, shipping intelligence service Marisks said.
Three Liberian-flagged oil tankers were struck by unknown projectiles when transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, shipping intelligence service Marisks said.
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