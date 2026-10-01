Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man ​City could face years of legal ​battles after Premier League verdict, experts ‌say

Manchester ​City's case over breaches of Premier League financial rules could run for years, lawyers say, as appeals and further claims ‌threaten to prolong a saga that has already shaken English football's financial landscape. The Premier League said on Tuesday that City had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and ‌understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) over nearly a decade.

NBA veteran D'Angelo Russell signs ‌with team in China

Former NBA All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell signed a contract with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. The CBA announced the transaction Wednesday on social media.

Soccer-Etihad to seek legal advice after ⁠Premier ​League’s Man City findings

Abu Dhabi-based ⁠airline Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it was seeking legal advice on its options after criticising the Premier ⁠League’s handling of an independent commission's findings against Manchester City. The Premier League said on Tuesday that City ​had used "sham" commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs ⁠by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) over nearly a decade.

Soccer-Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Cristiano ⁠Ronaldo ​confirmed on Wednesday he had left Portugal's training camp after a turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, on the eve ⁠of their Nations League match against Denmark. "Following the national team manager's press conference, and after ⁠a conversation with ⁠the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, adding that ‌he would tell ‌Portuguese fans "the truth about the reasons behind ​my departure" in due course.