One killed in drone explosion in Russia's Belgorod region, authorities say
One man was killed when a Ukrainian drone exploded in the town of Graivoron in Russia's Belgorod region, local authorities said on Thursday.
One man was killed when a Ukrainian drone exploded in the town of Graivoron in Russia's Belgorod region, local authorities said on Thursday.
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