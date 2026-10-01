Medecins Sans Frontieres staff member tests positive for Ebola in Congo, MSF says
A staff member at Medecins Sans Frontieres has tested positive for the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease while working on the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, MSF said on Thursday.
"This person is being safely evacuated under a strict medical protocol in close coordination with the relevant health authorities in the DRC and the Netherlands, where the patient will be received by a designated hospital," MSF said in a statement.