Medecins Sans Frontieres staff member tests positive for Ebola in Congo, MSF says 

​A ​staff member ‌at Medecins Sans ​Frontieres has tested ‌positive for the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease while working on ‌the Ebola response in ‌the Democratic Republic of the Congo, MSF said on ⁠Thursday.

"This ​person ⁠is being safely evacuated under ⁠a strict medical protocol in ​close coordination with the ⁠relevant health authorities in the ⁠DRC ​and the Netherlands, where the patient will be ⁠received by a designated ⁠hospital," ⁠MSF said in a statement.