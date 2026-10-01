Cricket-ICC announces five-run penalty for batters wasting time

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 20:06 IST
Cricket-ICC announces five-run penalty for batters wasting time

Batters found to be wasting time ​three times or more ​can now incur a ‌five-run penalty ​for their team, the ICC said on Thursday, announcing a series of changes to its ‌playing conditions. While an incoming batter can be dismissed "timed out" for taking too long to face their first delivery, there is no fixed limit to ‌how much time a batter can take between deliveries.

But in general, ‌a batter is expected to be prepared for a delivery as soon as the fielding team and the bowler are ready. "If a batter is not ready to ⁠face ​the ball within ⁠the prescribed time, a warning will be issued for the first offence, a final ⁠warning for the second, and five penalty runs awarded to the fielding ​side for the third and each subsequent offence," the ICC said ⁠in a statement on Thursday. The warnings are reset at the end of the ⁠innings ​or after 80 overs.

The ICC also announced tighter regulations for the size and weight of the balls, introducing three distinct specifications ⁠for men's, women's and junior cricket. The governing body has also allowed pink ⁠balls, which are ⁠used in day-night tests, to be trialled in daytime tests by mutual agreement between the teams before ‌the match.

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