​Hull City's French midfielder ​Lucas Gourna-Douath was ‌involved in ​a car accident on Thursday, The Telegraph reported, on the same road as ‌one involving teammate Sorba Thomas 20 days before.

Both incidents took place on Millhouse Woods Lane, the road that leads to Hull's ‌training ground. The road has a speed limit of 30 mph (48 ‌kph).

Humberside Police said police and emergency services attended a traffic collision on Thursday involving a single vehicle at 8:30 a.m. and there were ⁠no ​injuries. The 23-year-old Gourna-Douath's ⁠car was on its side after the accident, The Telegraph said.

Hull told ⁠Reuters on Thursday that the club were "aware of images circulating on ​social media following a road traffic accident near the club’s ⁠training ground and can confirm that no one was harmed in the ⁠incident." Hull's ​Wales winger Thomas, 27, emerged "completely unscathed" after an accident on September 11, with images showing his car upside ⁠down on a small residential road.

The promoted side have had an ⁠encouraging start ⁠to the season and stand in eighth place in the Premier League. They next host Everton on ‌October ‌11.