Rugby-Former Australia hooker Charles diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 21:12 IST
Rugby-Former Australia hooker Charles diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Former Australia hooker Nathan Charles, who overcame cystic ​fibrosis to compete in the professional ​contact sport, has been diagnosed ‌with motor ​neurone disease, with the 37-year-old describing the news as "extremely challenging and overwhelming". Charles played for the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels ‌and earned four caps for the Wallabies before retiring in 2018.

There is no cure for MND, a life-shortening disease in which muscles progressively weaken, stiffen and waste away, according to the ‌Motor Neurone Disease Association. In an emotional interview with Australian rugby commentator and former Wallabies lock ‌Justin Harrison on Stan Sport, Charles said his health had steadily deteriorated over recent months.

"Over the last seven or eight months, I've been going through some health challenges. But my health just kept declining. "And then ⁠recently, in ​the last few weeks, ⁠I was actually diagnosed with motor neurone disease, which has been extremely challenging and overwhelming ...

"I know there's no ⁠cure and, greatly, your physicality, your body deteriorates and, yeah, your life cuts short "I was born ​with a life-threatening illness. I've given that a red-hot crack. Now this other thing ⁠comes along. I find it quite ironic that something else will strike me down rather than what I've ⁠been ​dealing with for my whole life."

Charles's diagnosis comes months after former South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow retired in May following an MND diagnosis, while ex-England captain Lewis Moody ⁠revealed last year that he had also been diagnosed with the disease. Scotland great Doddie Weir ⁠and rugby league ⁠legend Rob Burrow died after battling MND in recent years.

A GoFundMe page established for Charles had raised 79,405 Australian dollars ($54,940.32) towards its A$250,000 ‌target. ($1 = 1.4453 ‌Australian dollars)

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