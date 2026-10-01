EU countries to discuss pressure to release diesel stocks, diplomats say

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 21:34 IST
EU countries to discuss pressure to release diesel stocks, diplomats say

​The European ​Union's energy taskforce ‌will convene ​on Friday morning to discuss ‌the issue of potential diesel stock releases, two EU diplomats told Reuters. The ‌meeting of the taskforce, which ‌typically involves the 27 EU member countries, follows a call between the ⁠EU Commission, ​Germany, ⁠France, Italy, Ireland and Britain on Thursday ⁠on the possible need to ​release diesel stocks.

The Trump administration ⁠has told Germany and France to ⁠draw down ​emergency diesel inventories to help to ease global ⁠fuel prices or face a potential US ⁠diesel ⁠export ban, Reuters reported earlier on Thursday.

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