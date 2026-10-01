EU countries to discuss pressure to release diesel stocks, diplomats say
The European Union's energy taskforce will convene on Friday morning to discuss the issue of potential diesel stock releases, two EU diplomats told Reuters. The meeting of the taskforce, which typically involves the 27 EU member countries, follows a call between the EU Commission, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and Britain on Thursday on the possible need to release diesel stocks.
The Trump administration has told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories to help to ease global fuel prices or face a potential US diesel export ban, Reuters reported earlier on Thursday.