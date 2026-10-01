US Postal Service to take extra steps to ensure ballot deliveries

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 22:48 IST
US Postal Service to take extra steps to ensure ballot deliveries

​The US ​Postal Service ‌said Thursday it ​will takes a series of ‌extraordinary measures to ensure the delivery of millions of ballots for ‌next month's 2026 congressional elections, ‌including extending hours at some retail branches. USPS said in a memo seen ⁠by ​Reuters ⁠that retail branches may extend hours starting ⁠Oct. 4 through the Nov. ​3 election to handle ballots and ⁠establish a "Ballot Postmark Only" line ⁠at retail ​counters or a drive-through Ballot Mail option. USPS ⁠also will conduct expedited handling, extra ⁠deliveries,

and ⁠specials pickups of ballots.

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