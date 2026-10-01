Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson 

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 22:55 IST
Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson 

Manchester City should face the "appropriate consequences" ​if wrongdoing is established, a ​spokesperson for British Prime ‌Minister Andy ​Burnham said on Thursday, a day after he expressed concern about City's owners potentially selling ‌the club. City face the possibility of severe sanctions after being found guilty by an independent commission of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. ‌The club have denied wrongdoing and said they will appeal.

Burnham, the ‌former mayor of Greater Manchester, told the BBC on Wednesday that City's Abu Dhabi-based owners had been "a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester" and in turning ⁠the ​club into a ⁠global force. "I would be really concerned to lose them," Burnham said, referring to media ⁠speculation that the case could ultimately lead to a change of ownership.

A Number 10 ​spokesperson said Burnham had made clear that the process remained ongoing ⁠and independent. "As the prime minister made clear, the initial judgment is serious and there ⁠can’t ​be any suggestion that anyone is above the rules. He also stressed that it is an ongoing independent process," the spokesperson said.

"It ⁠is essential that it is allowed to run its course and the ⁠outcome respected. If ⁠wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face the appropriate consequences." City have until Friday to lodge an appeal against ‌the ruling.

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