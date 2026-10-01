Rubio to visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal next week

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 23:27 IST
Rubio to visit Iceland, Greece and Portugal next week

US ​Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Iceland, ‌Greece and Portugal next week to discuss economic and security cooperation and other issues, ‌the State Department said in a ‌statement on Thursday.

Rubio will begin his October 5-8 trip with talks in Reykjavik with Icelandic ⁠officials ​on "economic ⁠and security collaboration," the statement said. In Athens, it ⁠said, Rubio said will lead the US ​delegation for the sixth session of the ⁠US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, a high-level diplomatic forum on ⁠deepening ​cooperation on defense, energy, regional security and other areas.

Rubio then flies ⁠to Lisbon for talks with Portuguese officials "to advance ⁠defense, ⁠economic and technology cooperation," the statement said.

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