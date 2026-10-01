Putin says Chinese investors may join major Siberian copper project

Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ​said on ‌Thursday that ​Chinese investors may take part in the ‌development of a major copper deposit in Siberia. Putin, speaking at the Valdai ‌Forum of international Russia experts in ‌Moscow, did not specify which deposit he was referring to.

"A decision is now due ⁠to ​be ⁠put before the government commission, and it looks ⁠as though this decision will be favourable ​regarding one of the largest ⁠copper deposits in Russia – and indeed one of ⁠the ​largest in the world. Chinese investors in Siberia may also ⁠get involved there," said Putin.