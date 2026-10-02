Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted four Houthi drones, two ballistic missiles
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed four drones launched by Yemen's Houthis over the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait and two ballistic missiles over Khamis Mushait and Jazan, also in the south.
The interceptions come amid a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthis, with the coalition reporting a series of Houthi drone and missile attacks on Saudi territory in recent weeks.