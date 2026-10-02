Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted four Houthi drones, two ballistic missiles

​The Saudi-led ​coalition ‌said on Thursday ​it had intercepted and ‌destroyed four drones launched by Yemen's Houthis over the ‌southern Saudi city ‌of Khamis Mushait and two ballistic missiles over Khamis ⁠Mushait ​and Jazan, ⁠also in the south.

The interceptions ⁠come amid a sharp ​escalation between Saudi Arabia and ⁠the Iran-aligned Houthis, with ⁠the ​coalition reporting a series of Houthi ⁠drone and missile attacks on ⁠Saudi territory ⁠in recent weeks.