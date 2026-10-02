PM Modi speaks to hero Indian pilot Capt Machchhar, applauds his bravery

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to India’s brave pilot Captain Smit Machchaar whose heroics in thwarting off an attack by his co-pilot saved 180 lives on the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Captain Machchhar gave details of his experience to the Prime Minister and spoke of what gave him courage during the incident. The PM applauded his bravery and wished him a quick recovery.

According to India's envoy to the UAE Dipak Mittal, Captain Smit Machchhar is in a stable condition and is recovering well in a UAE hospital. Deepak Mittal, who met the injured pilot and his family in a hospital here, said Smit Machchhar’s morale is high and he was “smiling and also laughing”. Speaking to Prasar Bharati following his visit to the hospital, the Ambassador said that the captain is receiving good treatment and the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the officials.

"I just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in UAE, and he's doing well. I was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well, he's quite stable. He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but I think he's under good medical care here in UAE," Dr. Mittal told Prasar Bharati. Describing Captain Machchhar as a "brave son of India," the envoy commended his courageous response during the mid-air emergency, noting that his actions saved hundreds of lives and prevented a major catastrophe.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi lauded Captain Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the mid-air cockpit attack, saying the pilot’s valour has made the entire country proud and helped avert a major tragedy. PM Modi recalled the incident and praised Machchhar for displaying courage despite being seriously injured.

“The incident that occurred, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy. For every citizen of our country, Smit's valour fills us with immense pride,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health.

“I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him,” he said. Meanwhile, new footage released by Israel's Channel 12 showed the chaos aboard flydubai flight after pilot Capt Smit Machchhar and other passengers overcame an attempt by the co-pilot to crash the plane flying to Tel Aviv from Dubai.

In a video clip shared by Channel 12 news, which is filmed from a seat near the cockpit, people are heard shouting, with one person saying “he tried to crash the plane,” referring to the copilot who stabbed Capt Machchhar. Others yell “take him out” in the direction of the cockpit and ask people in the cabin to “sit down.” Calls for a doctor can then be heard and an Israeli dentist identified as Dr. Shota Musayev, rushes to the front of the plane to provide medical treatment. Another man asks whether there is an additional pilot on the flight, to which someone responds affirmatively.

The footage then shows a bloodied Captain Smit Machchhar lying on the ground outside the cockpit, whose door he earlier managed to click open and, in doing so, helped save the lives of all 180 people on the plane. Machchhar tells the other passenger "the copilot hit me so many times” and that he can move his injured hand but no longer squeeze it shut.

The video resumes after the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, as medics attend to Machchhar. The other passengers tell the ground staff that the co-pilot “is a terrorist” as police teams arrive at the plane. The video ends with Capt Machchhar telling medics about his wounded hand. The new footage was released amid continued investigations into the copilot.

Earlier, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the co-pilot who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination. Speaking to Fox News, the Israeli PM said that the Pilot was currently being interrogated. Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation.

"The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," the Israeli Prime Minister said. (ANI)