Brazil’s ethanol sector is entering a new phase as emerging technologies in agriculture, aviation and maritime transport are expected to drive demand for the biofuel beyond conventional sugarcane-powered vehicles, according to Henrique Berbert de Amorim Neto, president of the Local Productive Arrangement for Alcohol (APLA). Speaking to Brasil 247 during the Global Agribusiness Forum (GAFFFF) in São Paulo, Amorim said agricultural machinery powered by ethanol could become a major source of new demand.

He noted that manufacturers are developing ethanol-powered tractors and sugarcane harvesters, while other technologies are exploring flex-fuel systems capable of incorporating ethanol into diesel engines. Amorim said these developments are converging around the use of ethanol to reduce carbon emissions. He also dismissed concerns that higher ethanol blends in gasoline could damage vehicle engines, calling such claims a fallacy.

According to him, Brazil’s experience with ethanol-powered vehicles dates back to 1975, while studies by companies and universities have supported increased blending, as per reports by Brasil 247. He said ethanol is also gaining potential applications in aviation and maritime transport. APLA is working with ApexBrasil to promote Brazilian sugar, ethanol and energy technologies in international markets, including countries with existing or potential sugarcane and corn production.

Amorim pointed to growing opportunities in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and marine bunker fuel. He said ethanol-based solutions could contribute to decarbonising maritime transport, while demand from the aviation sector could require a substantial expansion of ethanol production.

Brazil’s production capacity, he said, will need to grow significantly to meet emerging demand. Corn ethanol is currently emerging as the main frontier for this expansion. Amorim said corn-based production has grown rapidly and could account for nearly 30 per cent of Brazil’s ethanol output this year, compared with about 25 per cent last year, as reported by Brasil 247.

The shift highlights the diversification of Brazil’s ethanol industry, which has expanded considerably since the launch of the Proálcool programme in 1975, with ethanol production now extending beyond its traditional dependence on sugarcane. (ANI)