Moody's sees no quick resolution of French political fragmentation
The outlook for France passing its 2027 budget is highly uncertain as a presidential election approaches and likely political fragmentation afterwards will make fiscal consolidation no easier, Moody's Ratings said on Friday. Moody's is due to update its Aa3 rating on France On Oct. 23 and it currently has a negative outlook, meaning that the next move is more likely to be a downgrade.
"The ability of France's institutions to tackle its key policy difficulties despite the political fragmentation in parliament is the key factor we are assessing for the resolution of the negative outlook," it said in a note after the government presented its 2027 budget on Thursday.