Russia says one person killed in Ukrainian drone attack on border region
One civilian was killed in a car struck by a Ukrainian drone in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, local authorities said on Friday.
One civilian was killed in a car struck by a Ukrainian drone in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, local authorities said on Friday.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.