G7 to release 100 million barrels of diesel and other reserves through IEA

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 20:06 IST
G7 to release 100 million barrels of diesel and other reserves through IEA

​The G7 ​group of ‌nations will undertake ​a co-ordinated release of 100 ‌million barrels of diesel and other reserves through the International Energy Agency (IEA) ‌to try and stabilise world ‌energy markets, according to a joint G7 leaders' statement on Friday.

"We will ⁠implement ​our ⁠commitments with a coordinated release through the ⁠IEA of 100 million barrels ​to begin immediately over 4 months, ⁠including a frontloaded substantial diesel release ⁠within ​the first 20 days by G7 members and partners," ⁠said the statement, released by the ⁠office ⁠of French President Emmanuel Macron.

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