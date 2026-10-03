DOJ will not reopen criminal probe into Fed's Powell, spokesperson says

​The US Justice ‌Department is ​not reopening a criminal probe into former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome ‌Powell for cost overruns related to the central bank's building renovation project, a DOJ spokesperson said on ‌Friday.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, in comments to ‌Bloomberg News, which first reported the development, said he has not ruled out continuing to look into the project's oversight ⁠and potentially ​take action ⁠if evidence of wrongdoing came to light. The Fed's Inspector ⁠General on Wednesday said it found no grounds for ​a criminal referral or evidence of administrative misconduct ⁠tied to the project cost overruns, but its conclusion there ⁠was ​lax oversight drew a fresh call from President Donald Trump for Powell's resignation. Powell has ⁠remained at the Fed as a governor since stepping ⁠down as ⁠chair in May.