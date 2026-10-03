North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off east coast, Seoul says

​North Korea fired ‌an unidentified projectile ​toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's ‌Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launch came after Pyongyang's Kim Yo ‌Jong, powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, ‌issued a statement on Friday that dismissed Seoul's demand for an apology for North Korean mines that seriously ⁠wounded ​South ⁠Korean soldiers in the Demilitarised Zone, a heavily fortified area ⁠between the two Koreas. South Korea said this week ​North Korean mines caused the blast that seriously ⁠injured two South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission ⁠inside ​the 4-km-wide (2.5-mile) border that stretches across the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has sharply ramped ⁠up hostility against the South in recent years, disavowing ⁠unification ⁠as a national goal and calling South Korea its "primary foe."