North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea off east coast, Seoul says
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
The launch came after Pyongyang's Kim Yo Jong, powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement on Friday that dismissed Seoul's demand for an apology for North Korean mines that seriously wounded South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarised Zone, a heavily fortified area between the two Koreas. South Korea said this week North Korean mines caused the blast that seriously injured two South Korean soldiers on a reconnaissance mission inside the 4-km-wide (2.5-mile) border that stretches across the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea has sharply ramped up hostility against the South in recent years, disavowing unification as a national goal and calling South Korea its "primary foe."