Games-Japan's penalty hero wants more home fans to embrace women's game

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 11:09 IST
Games-Japan's penalty hero wants more home fans to embrace women's game

Japan's penalty hero ​Yuzuho Shiokoshi hopes her team's soccer ​gold medal on home soil ‌can get ​more local fans to embrace the women's game after a modest crowd attended their Asian Games shootout win over ‌North Korea.

Some 6,000 people watched Friday's final at the 50,000-seat Shizuoka Stadium, while the host broadcaster opted to cover the men's volleyball semi-final between Japan and China instead. A day ‌earlier, 65,000 spectators watched the Japanese men's national team beat Ecuador on penalties in ‌the Kirin Cup in Yokohama.

Japan's women claimed their third successive Asian Games gold, three years after beating North Korea in front of 37,000 fans in Hangzhou, China. "The crowd today might have been large ⁠for this ​tournament, but compared ⁠to last time in Hangzhou, I feel like we're still not quite there," said Shiokoshi, who struck ⁠the winning penalty on Friday.

"We're out there fighting hard, and we want people to come and ​see us play in person. "It's tough at times, given that women's football isn't ⁠always prioritised for TV broadcasts."

Japan selected a squad made up almost exclusively of home-based players rather than ⁠their ​top players in Europe despite the Games' tournament falling largely within the September-October international window. Shiokoshi, a midfielder for Tokyo Verdy Beleza in Japan's WE League, said her ⁠teammates' performances had been a good advertisement for the women's top flight.

"I hope this ⁠encourages more people ⁠to come and watch WE League matches, and that it helps generate some excitement around the league," she said. “I think winning the ‌title can ‌boost the league’s value."

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