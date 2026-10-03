Motorcycling-Marquez wins Japanese GP sprint to close in on Martin

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 12:06 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez wins Japanese GP sprint to close in on Martin

Ducati's Marc ​Marquez won ​the Japanese ‌Grand Prix ​sprint on Saturday to inch closer ‌to MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin of Aprilia in the standings. Marquez made a ‌scorching start and held the ‌inside line on the first turn of the opening lap to surge past ⁠Martin, ​who ⁠had set a lap record at the ⁠Motegi circuit to grab pole position ​during qualifying earlier on Saturday.

Reigning champion ⁠Marquez maintained the lead and coasted to ⁠victory, ​moving him to 306 points - seven behind Martin, who ⁠was demoted to third place behind LCR ⁠Honda's ⁠Diogo Moreira for exceeding track limits.

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