Motorcycling-Marquez wins Japanese GP sprint to close in on Martin
Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Japanese Grand Prix sprint on Saturday to inch closer to MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin of Aprilia in the standings. Marquez made a scorching start and held the inside line on the first turn of the opening lap to surge past Martin, who had set a lap record at the Motegi circuit to grab pole position during qualifying earlier on Saturday.
Reigning champion Marquez maintained the lead and coasted to victory, moving him to 306 points - seven behind Martin, who was demoted to third place behind LCR Honda's Diogo Moreira for exceeding track limits.