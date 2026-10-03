Motor racing-Transport operators to improve services after F1 fans left stranded in Sepang

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 13:35 IST
Motor racing-Transport operators to improve services after F1 fans left stranded in Sepang

Kuala Lumpur's main public ​transport operator has promised to make ​it easier for Formula One ‌fans ​to get home after hundreds had to walk several kilometres along a highway following Friday's practice sessions at Sepang due ‌to a shortage of buses.

Following the second practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, which is being held in Malaysia due to the conflict in the Middle East, many fans found ‌themselves stranded late into the night at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). The buses that were ‌in operation were stuck in traffic and taxis were not permitted at the venue, which is located on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

"The queues at the exit were overwhelmed when hundreds of fans tried to ⁠leave," ​Sze Wei, a fan ⁠who attended Friday's sessions, told Reuters. Wei said she and several others trekked two hours to the mall near ⁠the international airport more than 10 km away to find alternative transport.

Another spectator, Farah Ramlee, said ​she reached the airport four hours after practice ended as she waited for ⁠the bus at the track. "Luckily everyone was patient," said Ramlee. "There were no visual guides, no signage, no formal ⁠queue ​zone and no staff to manage the crowd."

Rapid KL, which runs the region's main urban rail and bus services, promised smoother coordination and passenger movement for the weekend. "Following ⁠the feedback received, Rapid KL, together with SIC and relevant agencies, has improved the arrangements ⁠for passenger pick-up ⁠and drop-off locations," it said in a statement on Saturday.

SIC officials acknowledged the concerns and warned services could be adjusted based on ‌passenger demand and ‌traffic conditions.

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