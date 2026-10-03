Games-Taiwan women's tennis feud flares up at Asian Games

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 20:08 IST
Games-Taiwan women's tennis feud flares up at Asian Games

Taiwanese tennis players Hsieh ​Su-wei and Chan Hao-ching revived their ​feud at the Asian Games on ‌Saturday, ​with Chan fuming at Hsieh for a handshake snub at the end of their women's doubles final in Nagoya.

The pair did ‌not shake hands following a tense US Open doubles match where Hsieh's playing partner Jelena Ostapenko roared at Chan's coach in the player's box after sealing victory. The Taiwanese rivals later traded ‌barbs on social media about the incident.

Chan on Saturday said she had been willing ‌to put all that behind her after she and Wu Fang-hsien lost 6-4 4-6 (10-5) to Hsieh and Liang En-shuo in an all-Taiwan clash for the doubles gold at Higashiyama Park Tennis Center. "At the US Open, I didn’t ⁠shake ​her hand, and that’s ⁠because in previous times I didn’t get any response and I felt that there was no point in ⁠sticking my warm face to a cold butt," said the 33-year-old.

"But today, I felt this is a ​match for (Taiwan). Before the match, I decided that I would stretch out my hand ⁠after the match. But I still didn’t get to shake her hand." Chan said she was also disappointed during the ⁠tiebreak ​when Taiwan's head tennis coach clapped for Hsieh.

"At that moment, I felt quite down. After all, his role today is the head coach," said Chan, who won the ⁠doubles gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games three years ago. Hsieh, a nine-times Grand Slam champion in ⁠doubles, played down ⁠the handshake snub.

“It’s important to respect your opponents on court," the 40-year-old said. "If my opponent doesn’t respect me, what’s there to say? I ‌wouldn’t feel ‌like shaking hands, that’s it.”

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