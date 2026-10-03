Tennis-Rybakina's first match as world number one ends in China Open defeat by Charaeva

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 21:41 IST
Tennis-Rybakina's first match as world number one ends in China Open defeat by Charaeva

Three-times Grand Slam champion Elena ​Rybakina crashed out of the ​China Open with a shock ‌3-6 6-4 ​6-3 defeat by unseeded Alina Charaeva in the second round on Saturday, marking a disappointing start to her ‌reign as world number one. The 27-year-old was playing for the first time since defeating four-times major winner Aryna Sabalenka to capture the U.S. Open title last month.

Rybakina had ‌skipped Kazakhstan's Billie Jean King Cup Finals campaign after what she described ‌as a physically demanding month. Charaeva, a 24-year-old Russian-born Armenian ranked 118th in the world, etched her name into the record books by becoming the lowest-ranked competitor since the introduction of the WTA ⁠rankings in ​1975 to rally ⁠from a set down to defeat the world's top ranked player.

Having weathered Rybakina's early charge, Charaeva ⁠converted five of eight break-point opportunities and won 76% of points behind her first serve. ​Rybakina struggled on serve, committing seven double faults in the two-hour, 11-minute contest ⁠at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event. Charaeva will next meet Britain's Sonay Kartal.

In the men's draw, German ⁠top ​seed Alexander Zverev swept aside local hope Shang Juncheng 6-0 6-3 in the round of 16. Fresh from his U.S. Open triumph and helping Team Europe ⁠win the Laver Cup, Zverev will next take on 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak ⁠Djokovic in Sunday's ⁠quarter-final.

The 39-year-old Serb boasts a perfect 31-0 record at the ATP 500 event and holds the tournament record with six ‌China Open titles.

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