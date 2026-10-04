US Marine arrested on suspicion of murder in Japan's Okinawa

​A ​20-year-old US ‌Marine was arrested ​on Sunday in ‌Japan's Okinawa prefecture on suspicion of robbing and murdering a ‌Japanese woman, police said. Devin ‌Jacob Ballard, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma ⁠in ​the ⁠country's southernmost prefecture, is suspected of ⁠killing Anna Yagi, 39, in ​a hotel in the ⁠capital Naha on Saturday, police ⁠said. ​Ballard denied the allegations, police said.

US military ⁠officials were not immediately available ⁠to comment ⁠when contacted by Reuters.