US Marine arrested on suspicion of murder in Japan's Okinawa
A 20-year-old US Marine was arrested on Sunday in Japan's Okinawa prefecture on suspicion of robbing and murdering a Japanese woman, police said. Devin Jacob Ballard, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the country's southernmost prefecture, is suspected of killing Anna Yagi, 39, in a hotel in the capital Naha on Saturday, police said. Ballard denied the allegations, police said.
US military officials were not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.