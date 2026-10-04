Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met

​The Strait of Hormuz will ​not reopen until seven Iranian ‌conditions set ​out in a June interim agreement with the US are met, Nournews reported Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer ‌Qalibaf as saying on Sunday, a few days after Tehran received Washington's reply to its diplomatic proposal.

“The Americans, who say something different in the media, have recently put ‌forward proposals through a mediator. But they must understand that the period of ‌dragging out the process and dictating one-sided demands is over," Qalibaf was quoted as saying. "The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm, and the Strait of ⁠Hormuz will ​not be opened until ⁠our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas ⁠Araqchi said separately on Sunday that a plan put forward by Tehran to resolve ​its dispute with Washington could lead to the Strait of Hormuz reopening within seven ⁠days if accepted. Speaking to foreign ambassadors and diplomats in Tehran, Araqchi said Iran had clearly ⁠explained ​its conditions for reopening the strait and that they were linked to commitments the United States would have to accept.

He added that Tehran hoped Washington ⁠would choose diplomacy but warned that Iran was prepared to respond if the United States ⁠again chose ⁠military action. “If they again move towards military solutions, we are more prepared than before and will take whatever action is ‌necessary to ‌defend ourselves,” Araqchi said.