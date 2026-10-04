Government forces seize capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region from rebels

Ethiopian government forces and allied militias have ​regained control of the ​capital of Tigray, three sources told ‌Reuters ​on Sunday, dealing a major setback to the opposition alliance that rules the northern region. The Tigray People's ‌Liberation Front (TPLF), which leads the opposition alliance, said in a statement posted on Facebook it had retreated from the capital and that the regional government would be "temporarily ‌moved out of Mekelle and operate from somewhere else."

A source close to ‌the pro-government militia, the Tigray Peace Forces, said its fighters entered the centre of Mekelle on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Ethiopian military. A humanitarian source and a Mekelle resident, who ⁠asked ​not to be named, ⁠confirmed the city was controlled by government forces. The prime minister's office did not respond ⁠immediately to a request for comment.

LOSS OF MEKELLE A MAJOR BLOW FOR TPLF The taking ​of Mekelle by pro-government forces is a major loss for the opposition ⁠alliance led by the TPLF, which launched a big offensive on September 23 against the ⁠Ethiopian ​military.

Ethiopian federal forces and allied fighters have made a quick counterattack into Tigray, but analysts say the fighting — the worst escalation since a ⁠2020-2022 civil war — threatens to escalate into a wider regional conflict. The federal government in ⁠Addis Ababa ⁠severed diplomatic ties with Eritrea last week, accusing it of supporting the rebel alliance alongside Sudan and Egypt. The three ‌countries deny this.