Two dead in flooding in Spain's Catalonia region

Two people have died and ​another was missing after heavy rains ​and flooding in Spain's ‌Catalonia region, authorities ​said on Sunday. Catalan leader Salvador Illa confirmed the death of a man after a wall ‌collapsed in Tordera, a town to the north of Barcelona, in a message on his social media account on Sunday.

Another person died in Montornès del ‌Vallès, firefighters said on Sunday, while emergency services were searching for ‌a missing person in Pineda de Mar, a town 52 km (32 miles) to the north of Barcelona. Catalan authorities issued a red alert warning and urged people to stay inside from ⁠8 ​p.m. (1800 GMT) on ⁠Saturday until Sunday at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) because a "mini-hurricane" could hit the northeastern region, with more ⁠heavy rain forecast.

Homes were flooded and cars left submerged in Bellvitge and Cornella ​near Barcelona after torrential rain on Saturday. Ducks swam in huge puddles ⁠that formed on motorways in Barcelona. Sarai Sarroca, director of regional weather service Meteocat, said ⁠on ​Saturday that the core of an exceptional weather system was over the Mediterranean and a "mini-hurricane" could move over land in Catalonia.

Flights were cancelled ⁠or delayed at Barcelona airport, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Saturday. All local trains ⁠were disrupted ⁠by the deluge. Shops shut early, football matches were called off and a performance of Verdi's Aida at Barcelona's ‌Liceu opera ‌house was cancelled.