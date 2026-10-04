OPEC+ agrees in principle to keep November oil output targets steady, sources say

OPEC+ has ‌agreed in principle to keep oil production targets steady for November, three sources close to the matter said ahead of the group's meeting on Sunday. Gulf OPEC+ producers have been pumping well below output targets in the face ‌of continuing export disruptions from the US-Israeli war on Iran, with exports fluctuating at 60-80% of normal ‌levels in recent months.

The war has also delayed the group's output capacity review — crucial to determine members’ 2027 output quotas — because it has thrown estimates of future production potential into uncertainty, industry sources have said. The OPEC+ group, comprising the Organization ⁠of ​the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ⁠allies including Russia, has agreed in principle to keep targets steady for November, the three sources close to the talks said.

OPEC+ ⁠has been raising output targets for much of 2026 after years of production cuts, but most of the increases ​stayed on paper because of the Middle East conflict. The seven core OPEC+ members pumped 25 ⁠million barrels per day in August, up 630,000 bpd from July, yet still roughly 5 million bpd below prewar levels in February, ⁠OPEC ​data shows.

OPEC+ still has about 2 million bpd of output cuts in place covering most members. It needs a capacity review to decide how to distribute increases and any changes to output ⁠are unlikely before 2027, sources have said. The group's seven core members meeting at 1100 GMT on Sunday are ⁠Saudi Arabia, Russia, ⁠Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman.

A separate OPEC+ ministerial group called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which does not decide policy, also meets on Sunday to review ‌the market.