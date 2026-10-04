Ukrainian drones deliver new batch of food to Russian-occupied Oleshky

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 22:01 IST
Ukrainian drones deliver new batch of food to Russian-occupied Oleshky

Ukraine's military ​has again used drones to ​deliver food ‌and medicines ​to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii ‌Sybiha said on Sunday. Oleshky, a frontline town on the Dnipro River, which separates Russian and Ukrainian forces, has ‌been under Russian occupation since 2022.

"For months, Russia has ‌been trying to isolate Ukrainians in Oleshky from the outside world, even obstructing the delivery of food to people facing severe ⁠shortages," ​Sybiha said ⁠on X. Ukraine used heavy-lift drones to deliver food and ⁠medicines to Oleshky at the end of September.

Sybiha said that ​the latest delivery consisted of nearly 400 packages containing ⁠almost 4 metric tons of food and medicine. Ukrainian human rights ⁠ombudsman ​Dmytro Lubinets told Ukrainian media last month that Russia had not agreed to Ukrainian proposals to ⁠allow civilians to evacuate from Oleshky.

The Kremlin said that ⁠Oleshky had ⁠critical problems with food and medicine supplies, but that Russia's military was working to ‌resolve ‌them.

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