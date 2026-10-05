Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 15:00 IST
Soccer-Midfielder Scott withdraws from England squad due to injury

Alex Scott has withdrawn ​from England's squad because of ​an injury, the FA said ‌on ​Monday, days after the midfielder impressed manager Thomas Tuchel on his first international start.

Scott was injured during Saturday's ‌7-0 thrashing of Croatia in the Nations League, with British media reporting the Bournemouth player could be sidelined for several weeks due to the thigh injury. Arsenal defender Ezri ‌Konsa also pulled out of the squad.

The injury is an untimely snag ‌for Scott, who Tuchel said could go on to challenge regular Declan Rice for a spot in England'smidfield. With Rice having withdrawn from the squad before the international break began, Scott featured in ⁠midfield ​alongside Elliot Anderson ⁠against Croatia, and the pair dictated play against veterans Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic.

When asked if ⁠Arsenal's Rice might be worried about his place in the team, Tuchel told reporters: "Of course, ​and he does, we need performances like this. "This is just the nature ⁠of it. We will not survive on two central midfielders.

"Declan knows about his importance, and he's ⁠one ​of the very best midfielders in Europe. "Nothing will change that. But it's exactly what we need. We need more, more, more, more variety. We need ⁠more, more, more options. Then it's always about the guys who are in camp. ⁠Alex was in ⁠the highest level."

England, second in their group behind World Cup winners Spain, host the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday.

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