​Scientists to ​Karl Deisseroth, Peter ‌Hegemann and ​Georg Nagel won the 2026 ‌Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for "discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics," ‌the award-giving body said on ‌Monday. The medicine laureates are selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska ⁠Institute ​medical ⁠university and receive a prize sum amounting ⁠to 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), which ​is shared if there are ⁠multiple winners.

($1 = 10.0569 Swedish crowns)