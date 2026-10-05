Deisseroth, Hegemann and Nagelwin 2026 Nobel medicine prize
Scientists to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for "discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics," the award-giving body said on Monday. The medicine laureates are selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute medical university and receive a prize sum amounting to 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), which is shared if there are multiple winners.
($1 = 10.0569 Swedish crowns)