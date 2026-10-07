Trump says US will hold 40% stake in new Maryland defense shipyard

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 01:48 IST
Trump says US will hold 40% stake in new Maryland defense shipyard

​President Donald ​Trump said on ‌Tuesday the ​United States will hold ‌a 40% stake in a new defense shipyard in Maryland. "American taxpayers will ‌receive a 40% stake ‌in the new shipyard. We get 40% and the storied grounds ⁠of ​Sparrow's ⁠Point will never fall silent again," Trump ⁠said on Tuesday.

Defense tech firm ​Anduril unveiled plans on Tuesday ⁠for a $3.7 billion shipyard in ⁠Maryland, ​with the project expected to generate 3,100 jobs and ⁠receive a $2.9 billion US Navy ⁠contract.

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