Trump says US will hold 40% stake in new Maryland defense shipyard
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States will hold a 40% stake in a new defense shipyard in Maryland. "American taxpayers will receive a 40% stake in the new shipyard. We get 40% and the storied grounds of Sparrow's Point will never fall silent again," Trump said on Tuesday.
Defense tech firm Anduril unveiled plans on Tuesday for a $3.7 billion shipyard in Maryland, with the project expected to generate 3,100 jobs and receive a $2.9 billion US Navy contract.