EAM calls for supply chain resilience, global south’s right to industrialise, strategic autonomy at Ghana Foreign Service Institute

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) called for greater supply chain resilience, including in fuel, food, fertiliser and finance, and underlined the Global South's right to industrialise while outlining India's foreign policy approach of strategic autonomy during his address at the Foreign Service Institute of Ghana. "Delighted to address a distinguished gathering at the Foreign Service Institute of Ghana on India, Africa and the Global South," Jaishankar said in a post on X, sharing details of his address.

Jaishankar said diplomacy in "today's turbulent times" must manage competition without allowing it to turn into confrontation and promote cooperation even when interests diverge. Highlighting India's economic transformation, he spoke about the country's ambition, execution and confidence, pointing to developments in the economy, infrastructure, digital ecosystem, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and aspirations that he said are making India a significant engine of global growth.

The External Affairs Minister also linked national security with supply chain resilience, technological capabilities and the ability to produce essential goods. He said India values self-sufficiency in key sectors while continuing to promote cooperation in several others. "The India story of ambition, execution & confidence. And how transformations in economy, infrastructure, digital, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, aspirations are making India a significant engine of global growth. National security is linked with supply chain resilience, technological capabilities and the ability to produce essential goods. India values self sufficiency in key sectors while promoting cooperation in many others," the post read.

Jaishankar highlighted the role of an accessible digital ecosystem in "democratisation of opportunities" and said India was ready to share its experiences with its African partners. He also underlined the importance for India and Africa to convert their youthful populations into productive, skilled and empowered citizens, while highlighting India's growing scientific and technological capabilities and the need to widely share the benefits of technology.

On global economic challenges, Jaishankar stressed the need for resilient supply chains for fuel, food, fertiliser and finance, along with the Global South's right to industrialise. Jaishankar also outlined India's foreign policy outlook, saying it was driven by strategic autonomy.

"The imperative of supply chain resilience, including of fuel, food, fertilizer and finance. As well as the Global South’s right to industrialize. Our foreign policy outlook driven by strategic autonomy. We believe that partnerships should expand our options, not restrict them," he added. The External Affairs Minister reiterated India's commitment to strengthening the voice of the Global South, pointing to the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during India's presidency as an example.

He said India envisages a reformed global order that is supportive of the development, progress and prosperity of Africa and the Global South. Jaishankar also highlighted India's partnership with Africa across trade, infrastructure, capacity development, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, agriculture, health and clean energy.

"An India with greater capabilities is a more serious and effective partner," he said, adding, "We carry Africa in our hearts and will build a partnership not just for today but for generations to come." The address came during Jaishankar's three-nation official visit to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia from October 6 to 10, the first leg of which is Ghana.

During the three-nation visit, the External Affairs Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and meet the leadership of all three countries to review bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions during the visit will cover trade and economic relations, development cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties, besides regional and global matters of mutual interest. In Addis Ababa, Jaishankar will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission Conference.

The MEA has said the visit reflects India's commitment to deepening its partnership with Africa and furthering its solidarity with the Global South. During his engagement in Accra, Jaishankar also interacted with members of the Indian community and friends of India.

"Delighted to interact with members of Indian community and friends of India in Accra. Spoke about how India is seen as a friend and a reliable & effective partner in Ghana. Also appreciated the contributions of the community in deepening our special bonds with a valued partner," he said in another post on X. (ANI)