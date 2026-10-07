European shares edged ‌lower on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains, as higher oil prices and ascent in global bond yields ‌weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was ‌down 0.4% to 633.98 points by 0823 GMT, with tech and mining stocks leading declines. Oil prices climbed almost a percent as ⁠the market ​weighed supply ⁠constraints from a storm heading for US oil-producing regions and attacks ⁠by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia against increased supplies ​of Middle East crude.

US and Europe bond ⁠yields edged higher and French spreads widened on lingering concerns about ⁠France's ​deteriorating fiscal situation ahead of next year's presidential election. Among individual stocks, UK's Pennon Group shed 15.4% ⁠after the water utility firm launched a fully underwritten £550 ⁠million ($728.5 million) ⁠rights issue and lowered its dividend in a bid to fix operational problems.