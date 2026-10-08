NFL-Raise a glass: League to allow drinking celebrations after 'juice' saga

NFL players will not be ​disciplined for celebrations that imitate drinking ​a beverage, the league and ‌union said ​on Wednesday, after a high-profile saga involving 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk this season prompted outcry and mockery from fans. The ‌NFL was once known derisively as the "No Fun League" for its hard line stance on end-zone celebrations but relaxed its rules in 2017, allowing for elaborate dances and routines in ‌a largely well-received shift.

But the line between what is and is not permitted in ‌the heat of celebration became blurred last month when Juszczyk was fined for a gesture that the NFL said imitated swigging a beer during an on-field celebration. Juszczyk, who appealed the decision, posted several examples ⁠of ​his drinking celebration that ⁠went unpunished, saying that the celebratory sip was a nod to his nickname "Juice." He told ESPN's NFL ⁠insider Adam Schefter: "I don't even drink beer!"

"Recent celebrations imitating drinking a beverage will not be considered ​violations or result in discipline," the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint ⁠statement. Juszczyk also saw his fine rescinded on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The joint statement reminded players that certain ⁠gestures, ​including those depicting violence, the use of weapons, smoking or drug use were not permitted. "The league-wide guidance provides players with greater clarity on how they can celebrate ⁠while remaining within the rules," the statement read.

"When conduct falls into a gray area, the ⁠league will contact ⁠the player and provide direction before imposing discipline. The player will be advised that continued use of the identified celebration may result ‌in future ‌fines."