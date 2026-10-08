"Deeply moved, grateful": Former Japan PM's wife Akie Abe at inauguration of Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor 

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe expressed gratitude for the inauguration of the ‘Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor’ in Varanasi, saying she was deeply moved by the memorial dedicated to her late husband. Addressing the ceremony on Wednesday, Akie Abe said, “I am deeply moved and grateful to everyone for this memorial corridor and for naming it after my husband...Seeing this place brought back memories of my husband’s visit here."

Her remarks come as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Akie Abe jointly inaugurated the corridor at the Rudraksh Convention Centre, dedicating it to the memory of the former Japanese Prime Minister. On the occasion, Yogi presented Akie Abe with a memento. Addressing the gathering, Akie Abe thanked Yogi Adityanath for the memorial corridor and said that the programme honoured her husband.

“I was very happy to be invited to participate in this event,” she said, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. Recalling Shinzo Abe's 2015 visit to Varanasi, she said her husband had witnessed the Ganga Aarti during his visit to Kashi. She said it had been her heartfelt desire to visit Varanasi and witness the city and its traditions herself, adding that her dream had now come true.

Akie Abe also highlighted the cultural similarities between Varanasi and Kyoto, noting that Varanasi was originally called Kashi and that both Kashi and Kyoto are ancient cities whose names begin with the letter “K”. She recalled the contribution of Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the development of the Rudraksh Convention Centre and highlighted the significance of the 108 symbolic Rudrakshas placed on its exterior walls.

Explaining the significance of the number 108 in Japan, she said bells are rung 108 times at Japanese Buddhist temples on the last day of December and that it is believed that human beings have 108 afflictions or evils. Akie Abe became emotional while recalling the close and affectionate relationship between Prime Minister Modi and her husband.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said the memorial corridor symbolises the strategic, cultural and diplomatic relations between India and Japan. He recalled Shinzo Abe's contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries and acknowledged Japan's support for India's development, particularly in infrastructure, technology, transportation and economic development.

Yogi said nearly 1,400 Japanese companies are operating in India and highlighted Japanese cooperation in major infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail Corridor and metro projects. He also said a 500-acre 'Japan City' is being developed near Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh to facilitate Japanese investment.

Yogi said a dedicated 'Yamanashi Desk' has also been established at Invest UP to assist Japanese investors, adding that the Uttar Pradesh government and Yamanashi Prefecture are jointly developing a green hydrogen pilot project. Recalling Shinzo Abe's contribution to India-Japan relations, Yogi noted that the former Japanese Prime Minister was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2021.

He said 2027 will mark 75 years of India-Japan relations, underlining the continued importance of the bilateral partnership. The Rudraksh Convention Centre itself is an example of India-Japan cooperation. The centre was constructed with Japanese assistance and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

A photo gallery at the centre displays photographs from December 2015, when Shinzo Abe accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Varanasi and participated in the Ganga Aarti. The Rudraksh Convention Centre is considered a symbol of India-Japan friendship and was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (ANI)