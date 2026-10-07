High Emissions Could Push Extreme Drought Into a Far More Dangerous Global Phase

Drought is becoming harder to interpret with a single measure. A region can appear relatively stable through one index while another detects worsening soil moisture, climatic water-balance stress or heat pressure, leaving governments with a difficult question: which signals should guide long-term planning?

A study titled "Assessing Global Drought Trends Under Climate Change: A Comparative Analysis of Four Drought Indices Across SSP Scenarios," published in Remote Sensing by Jingwen Cui and Yangxiaoyue Liu, examines that problem across the global climate system. Using CMIP6 simulations spanning the historical period from 1850 to 2014 and projections through 2100, the researchers compare four drought indices under four Shared Socioeconomic Pathway scenarios.

The results point to two connected risks. Severe and extreme drought become markedly more prominent under higher-emission pathways, while the choice of drought indicator can substantially change how that deterioration is detected and interpreted. Southern North America, northern South America, Africa, eastern Australia and parts of Asia emerge repeatedly as areas of growing concern.

The Drought Problem Is Also a Measurement Problem

Drought is not a single physical condition. Reduced rainfall, rising evaporative demand, declining soil moisture and vegetation heat stress can develop at different speeds and affect agriculture, water systems and ecosystems in different ways. Measuring only one of those dimensions can therefore leave part of the risk invisible.

The researchers compare the Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index, Temperature Condition Index, Drought Severity Index and Standardized Soil Moisture Index. SPEI combines precipitation and potential evapotranspiration, TCI reflects surface-temperature stress, DSI tracks climatic water balance, while SSMI focuses on soil-moisture anomalies.

Within the modelling framework used in the study, DSI and SSMI produced more temporally consistent drought signals than SPEI-12 and TCI across the regions examined. DSI responded more strongly to shifts in precipitation and evapotranspiration, while SSMI offered a smoother view of soil-moisture conditions and highlighted increasingly strong contrasts between drying and wetting areas.

Seasonal comparisons reinforced the gap between indicators. In Europe, central Chile and the western United States, DSI and SSMI concentrated simulated drought strongly within the seasons associated with documented drought events. SPEI-12 showed much weaker within-year variation, partly because it integrates water-balance conditions over a 12-month period, while TCI provided a much coarser temperature-based signal.

Such differences are more than technical. An index suited to long-term water-balance trends may not perform the same role as one used to detect soil-moisture stress or short-term thermal pressure. Drought planning, hence, depends not only on having more data, but on matching the indicator to the risk that policymakers are trying to manage.

Extreme Drought Expands Fastest Under High-Emission Pathways

The clearest warning from the analysis concerns the future distribution of severe and extreme drought. Moderate drought covers a large area across much of the simulation period, but severe and extreme categories grow much more strongly under higher-emission pathways.

Using DSI, the projected annual expansion of extreme drought area during 2015–2100 rises from roughly 79,384 square kilometres under SSP1-2.6 to about 464,157 square kilometres under SSP5-8.5. SSMI shows the same direction, increasing from approximately 56,250 to 168,083 square kilometres per year across those scenarios.

The pattern suggests intensification rather than a simple outward spread of moderate dryness. Under the highest-emission pathway, areas classified as severe or extreme drought expand substantially, particularly toward the end of the century, while the lowest-emission pathway produces a much slower rate of deterioration.

Regional projections reveal where that pressure may concentrate. Southern North America, northern South America, Africa, eastern Australia and parts of Asia, including southern China and Southeast Asia, emerge as major future drought-sensitive zones. Several of these areas already show strong drought signals early in the projection period, and the simulations indicate that many could become substantially drier by 2100.

Soil-moisture losses deepen across parts of North America, North Africa, northern Asia, East Asia and Australia under higher-emission conditions. For agriculture, those changes could be especially consequential because prolonged soil-moisture deficits affect crop development directly and can persist even when short periods of rainfall temporarily improve surface conditions.

Climate Hazard Becomes Development Risk Through Water, Food and Vulnerability

The study's projections describe climate-driven drought hazard, but their development implications extend far beyond meteorology. Water scarcity can constrain crop production, hydropower, urban supply, river transport and ecosystem resilience, while prolonged drought can raise pressures on households and economies already facing limited adaptive capacity.

Recent drought-affected regions used in the study illustrate the scale of those consequences. Europe's 2022 drought disrupted agriculture, inland navigation, energy generation and water supply. The Horn of Africa drought contributed to severe food insecurity, livestock losses, water shortages and population displacement across Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya.

Central Chile's long-running megadrought has affected agriculture, water availability and wildfire risk, while drought in the western United States has placed sustained pressure on reservoirs and the Colorado River Basin. Southern China's 2022 drought damaged millions of hectares of crops and disrupted electricity generation, navigation, water systems and ecosystems.

Future climatic hazard will not translate into equal losses everywhere. Population exposure, poverty, agricultural dependence, infrastructure quality, governance capacity and access to alternative water supplies strongly influence how societies absorb drought. Regions with weaker adaptive capacity can therefore experience greater human and economic damage even under comparable physical drought conditions.

Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia are particularly important in that context because drought exposure can combine with high socioeconomic vulnerability. For development institutions, drought policy cannot be separated from food security, rural livelihoods, public investment, water governance and climate adaptation.

Practical responses identified in the study include more efficient water allocation, water-saving agricultural technologies and stronger drought resilience in urban water systems. Such measures become increasingly important as climatic pressure grows, especially where groundwater depletion, irrigation dependence or land degradation already strain available resources.

Strong Signals, but Important Limits on How the Results Should Be Used

The analysis offers a broad global comparison across four drought indicators and multiple climate pathways, but the authors place several limits around the conclusions. Most importantly, the multi-model ensemble constructed for the study was not independently validated against observational or reanalysis datasets.

The documented drought events used for Europe, the Horn of Africa, central Chile, the western United States and southern China served as regional and seasonal reference points rather than direct validation targets. Agreement between the study's projected drought-prone regions and earlier research should therefore be treated as qualitative consistency rather than proof of predictive accuracy.

Model composition introduces another uncertainty. Precipitation, surface temperature and upper-soil moisture were available from 16 CMIP6 models, while potential evapotranspiration came from only three. DSI and SPEI consequently combine ensemble inputs derived from different model populations, which can influence the resulting water-balance calculations.

Averaging climate-model inputs before calculating drought indices also smooths differences between individual models. The study does not quantify inter-model uncertainty or show how many models agree on specific regional trends, limiting the ability to judge the robustness of some projected patterns.

Cross-scenario comparisons require particular caution. DSI and SSMI were standardized separately for each SSP pathway using a continuous historical and future series. Because each pathway therefore has its own reference distribution, part of the difference between scenarios can arise from the standardization method itself rather than emissions alone.

The authors consequently warn against treating the scenario contrasts as a precise estimate of how much drought would be avoided through mitigation. A common historical baseline, combined with model-by-model calculations and independent observational evaluation, would allow stronger comparisons in future work.

Despite those constraints, the direction of the broader signal can't be ignored. Higher-emission pathways consistently produce more extensive severe and extreme drought within the study's framework, while lower-emission conditions slow that progression.

For policymakers, the strategic implication lies in combining mitigation with better drought intelligence. Emissions pathways influence the long-term scale of climatic pressure, but adaptation decisions depend on identifying whether water-balance stress, soil-moisture decline, heat stress or another drought dimension represents the most immediate threat.

A future of worsening drought will not be managed through a single index, a single water policy or a single climate intervention. The study instead points toward a more integrated model of drought governance, one that links emissions reduction with water planning, agricultural resilience, vulnerability assessment and monitoring systems capable of seeing different forms of dryness before they become wider development crises.