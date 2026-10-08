Britain says consulate in Jerusalem to remain open as a UK mission

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 11:55 IST
Britain says consulate in Jerusalem to remain open as a UK mission

British ​foreign minister ​Ed Miliband said ‌on Thursday ​its Consulate General building in East Jerusalem ‌would not be closing but would be known as a UK Mission, remaining independent, ‌operational and serving Palestinian people. Israel had ‌ordered the British consulate in East Jerusalem to close on Thursday over London's plans ⁠to ​impose sanctions ⁠on settlements in the West Bank.

Miliband said that ⁠having withdrawn a number of staff ​and families in recent weeks, it would ⁠now work to build up their presence. He ⁠said ​Britain would not take any reciprocal action against Israel while the ⁠two sides engage in talks, following speculation that ⁠Britain ⁠could expel some Israeli diplomats from Britain.

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