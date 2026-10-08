Britain says consulate in Jerusalem to remain open as a UK mission
British foreign minister Ed Miliband said on Thursday its Consulate General building in East Jerusalem would not be closing but would be known as a UK Mission, remaining independent, operational and serving Palestinian people. Israel had ordered the British consulate in East Jerusalem to close on Thursday over London's plans to impose sanctions on settlements in the West Bank.
Miliband said that having withdrawn a number of staff and families in recent weeks, it would now work to build up their presence. He said Britain would not take any reciprocal action against Israel while the two sides engage in talks, following speculation that Britain could expel some Israeli diplomats from Britain.