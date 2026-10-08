UK police charge member of Royal Navy under National Security Act

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 12:32 IST
UK police charge member of Royal Navy under National Security Act

British ​police on Thursday said ‌they had ​charged a member of the Royal Navy with offences under the ‌National Security Act for allegedly obtaining protected information and preparing to disclose it to benefit a foreign power.

Teddy Young, 24, ‌has been charged with two offences and is due ‌to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Thursday. Police did not name the foreign power to which the charges relate. "These ⁠are ​very serious ⁠charges against a serving member of the armed forces," Commander Helen ⁠Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a ​statement.

"We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within ⁠the Ministry of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure ⁠appropriate ​measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this matter." Police said the charges ⁠were not connected to the recent investigation into an incident ⁠at the ⁠RAF Fairford airbase, which US officials have said involved a potential Iranian drone attack.

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