Brazil's currency has experienced dramatic fluctuations in recent years, raising concerns about inflation, investment, borrowing costs and economic stability. A November 2026 study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), conducted by researchers Christopher Evans and Laura Gomez from its Western Hemisphere Department, examines why the Brazilian real has repeatedly weakened and recovered against the US dollar. The research, titled Decomposing Brazil's Exchange Rate Movements: Global vs. Domestic Drivers, finds that international financial shocks were the main drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, while domestic fiscal uncertainty contributed significantly to the currency's sharp depreciation in 2024. The recovery between late 2024 and May 2026 reflected improving global financial conditions, stronger investor confidence and tighter Brazilian monetary policy.

Brazil's economy is closely connected to international financial markets and depends heavily on commodity exports, including soybeans and crude petroleum. Changes in global demand, US interest rates and investor confidence can therefore influence the value of its currency. These movements affect exporters, importers, businesses and consumers by changing trade costs, investment conditions and domestic prices.

Global Financial Shocks Triggered Brazil's Currency Crisis

The study examined daily financial data from 2008 to mid-May 2026 to identify the forces behind exchange rate movements. Researchers analyzed Brazilian government bond yields, stock market performance, US Treasury yields, American financial markets and commodity prices to distinguish between international and domestic influences.

The first major episode occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Brazilian real depreciated by more than 30% against the US dollar between January and May 2020. Global financial uncertainty emerged as the strongest individual factor, while international influences collectively accounted for roughly half of the depreciation.

As the pandemic disrupted economic activity, investors moved money toward safer US dollar-denominated assets. This reduced demand for emerging market currencies, including the Brazilian real. Falling commodity prices added pressure, while concerns about Brazil's economic outlook and public finances further weakened investor confidence.

Brazil's central bank reduced its benchmark Selic interest rate to a historic low of 2% in 2020. However, the researchers found that international uncertainty played a much larger role than domestic monetary policy in driving the currency's decline.

Why Brazil's Currency Lost Nearly a Quarter of Its Value in 2024

Brazil faced another major currency crisis in 2024, when the real depreciated by approximately 25% against the US dollar, performing worse than several other Latin American currencies.

Global developments explained about half of the depreciation. Strong US economic performance, restrictive American monetary policy and weaker international investor appetite increased demand for dollars while reducing investment in emerging markets.

However, domestic financial uncertainty became particularly important. The researchers estimated that concerns about Brazil's economic and fiscal risks accounted for roughly one-third of the depreciation.

Investor confidence weakened after the government eased its fiscal targets in April 2024. Further concerns emerged following a fiscal package announced in November, as financial markets questioned whether the measures would adequately control government debt.

These developments increased perceived investment risks, encouraging investors to demand higher returns or move capital elsewhere.

Brazil's central bank began raising interest rates in September 2024, eventually increasing the Selic rate to 12.25% in December. Although higher interest rates helped support the currency, their positive effects were outweighed by domestic fiscal concerns and international pressures.

How the Brazilian Real Recovered Against the Dollar

The currency began recovering after December 2024, appreciating by more than 20% against the US dollar by mid-May 2026.

The researchers found that international developments contributed more than twice as much to the recovery as domestic factors. Expectations of less restrictive US monetary policy, improving global investor confidence and a weaker dollar encouraged investment in emerging markets.

Higher prices for important Brazilian exports, including soybeans and oil, also supported the currency.

Domestic conditions improved as investors became less concerned about Brazil's financial risks. Continued monetary tightening and stronger Brazilian stock market valuations provided additional support.

The recovery was briefly interrupted in April 2025 following US tariff announcements, which increased global uncertainty. However, the real resumed its appreciation as international financial conditions improved.

What the Findings Mean for Brazil's Economy and Policymakers

The study highlights why currency movements cannot be explained by interest rates or government policies alone. International financial shocks, domestic fiscal decisions and investor expectations often influence exchange rates simultaneously.

Researchers tested their findings against established indicators of financial volatility, sovereign credit risk and unexpected monetary policy changes. These comparisons supported the model's ability to identify the main forces behind currency movements.

For Brazilian businesses, a weaker real can increase the cost of imported machinery, fuel and raw materials, while potentially making exports more competitive internationally. Consumers may face higher prices for imported products, while companies with dollar-denominated debts can experience greater repayment pressures.

For policymakers, the findings underline the importance of maintaining fiscal credibility, monitoring international financial conditions and understanding the causes of currency instability before responding.

The research concludes that monetary tightening alone may not stabilize a currency when global uncertainty or domestic fiscal concerns remain strong. Brazil's experience demonstrates that effective economic management requires coordinated attention to investor confidence, government finances and international market developments.

For other emerging economies, the broader lesson is that currency stability depends not only on domestic economic decisions but also on the changing forces shaping global financial markets.