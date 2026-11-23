Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beloved Australian music promoter ​Molly Meldrum dies aged 83

Australian TV presenter ​and music producer Ian "Molly" Meldrum, who helped ‌propel ​the careers of the country's rock groups and singers like AC/DC and Kylie Minogue, died aged 83 on Monday after an illness, his family said in ‌a statement. As host of public broadcaster ABC's Countdown music programme, Meldrum championed local and international artists from INXS to ABBA, and interviewed figures including Britain's King Charles and Elton John, who called him a "national treasure".

French actor Depardieu and author ‌Houellebecq under investigation for sexual assault

The Paris prosecutor's office said on Saturday it had opened a judicial investigation into ‌actor Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq over alleged sexual offences after a legal complaint was filed against them. AFP News agency reported on Friday that the men had been jointly accused of the gang rape and assault of a woman during a 2018 film ⁠shoot

Pop star ​Miley Cyrus weds drummer Maxx ⁠Morando in California

Grammy-winning pop star Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony in California, with black-and-white ⁠pictures of the event posted on social media. The 33-year-old singer announced the marriage on Instagram on Sunday, with the wedding photographs ​captioned simply "M + M" and "11.21.26."

How Grand Theft Auto VI's launch surpassed expectations

You can paint your bedroom walls. You ⁠can scuba dive and explore shipwrecks. You can go birdwatching and catalogue up to 62 different species. You can even rob banks and ⁠steal ​cars, just like in the old days — but you'll need to be careful, because the police are smarter now and if you run out of gas, well, you'll have to fill up the tank. The level ⁠of realistic detail in Rockstar Games' video game "Grand Theft Auto VI," which was released this week, has astonished gamers and ⁠helped the release roar beyond ⁠the already sky-high expectations that had built up after a 13-year wait and an estimated $1 billion production budget. It has a score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, ‌the joint highest ‌score of any game ever, and high praise for it ​has been almost universal.