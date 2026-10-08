PREVIEW-Rugby-Wallabies streak faces Eden Park reality check in first Bledisloe clash 

​The Wallabies roll into Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener against New Zealand at Eden Park unbeaten in six tests but they will have to do what none of their predecessors has been able to manage for four decades to keep that streak going.

Many ‌a putative revival of the Australian game over the last couple of decades has foundered at the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby since the Wallabies last beat the All Blacks at the Auckland ground in 1986. Australia have exuded a quiet confidence since Les Kiss took over as coach in late July and are coming off a win over the ‌world champion Springboks that would have been more impressive but for a rash of yellow cards in the last 10 minutes.

The All Blacks will be without totemic ‌forward Ardie Savea as well as playmakers Ruben Love and Richie Mo'unga because of injury, but Kiss was still awed by the quality of the team his counterpart Dave Rennie was able to name on Thursday. "I know they've had a few injuries, but 'strewth', when you look at that team, it makes it tough," Kiss told reporters after naming his side on Thursday.

"We're going to have to be good, that's for sure, ⁠to go ​out there and put something on that can ⁠compete with (them)." The All Blacks are coming off four bruising tests against the Springboks, determined to end the streak of three losses which cost them that series.

To add to their motivation, New Zealand will be defending ⁠the Bledisloe Cup for the 23rd straight year and their proud record of not having lost at Eden Park to any team since 1994. "No one wants to be part of the first ​team for a long time to lose at Eden Park, or lose the Bledisloe," Rennie said.

"We've come out of South Africa. We've got a bit of ⁠a point to prove there, and we're up against really worthy opponent, and we know we're going to have to be at our best." Rennie knows many of the Australia team well, having coached the Wallabies from 2020 ⁠until ​he was summarily sacked in early 2023 to make way for the ill-fated return of Eddie Jones.

The 62-year-old, however, was quick to quash any suggestion that his brutal sacking would add to his team's motivation. "It's not about me," he said. "I've got no regrets. I got to work with some really good people, people I have a ⁠lot of time for, and it's a part of a game that we're involved in."

For the Wallabies, a win on Saturday to earn a shot at winning back ⁠the Bledisloe Cup in next week's second ⁠test in Sydney would be transformational to their profile in Australia less than a year out from a World Cup on home soil. Kiss, though, was wary of leaving any hostages to fortune when asked if the Wallabies could finally end the Eden Park ‌hoodoo.

"I think this is a ‌team that can step forward and see how close we can take it," he said. (Reporting ​by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Sonali Paul)