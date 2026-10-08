France to provide €2 bln in zero-interest loans to farmers after heatwave

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 14:43 IST
France to provide €2 bln in zero-interest loans to farmers after heatwave

France ​will provide up ‌to €2 billion ($2.24 billion) ​in zero-interest loans for farmers after this summer's record heatwaves and ‌droughts ravaged crops and pastures, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

The measure, designed to help farmers purchase fodder, fertilizers ‌and other essential supplies, comes on top of ‌a€1.3 billion emergency aid package announced early last month. Several banks have already begun offering special "drought loans" at reduced interest rates of ⁠around 2.5%. ​Under the ⁠new scheme, the government will cover the interest payments.

"The government will ⁠introduce the equivalent of zero-interest loans by covering the remaining ​interest itself, for an outstanding loan balance of €2 billion, ⁠to enable farmers to purchase fodder and other inputs, amongst ⁠other ​things," the ministry said in a statement. The plan, which also includes technical measures to ease the financial ⁠strain on farmers, comes as the government faces politically sensitive negotiations ⁠over ⁠next year's budget ahead of next year's presidential election.

($1 = 0.8940 euros)

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026