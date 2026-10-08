USTR Greer says US "holding fast" on trade stance with Canada

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 17:28 IST
USTR Greer says US "holding fast" on trade stance with Canada

US ​Trade Representative Jamieson ​Greer said ‌on Thursday ​the US is sticking to its ‌stance in trade talks with Canada, saying a recent election in Quebec province ‌is preoccupying Ottawa. "We speak with ‌our Canadian counterparts frequently, including at the highest levels. I think right now people ⁠are seeing ​where ⁠things land," Greer said in an interview ⁠with CNBC. "They have an election ​up there. ... They have a little ⁠bit of preoccupation up there. I'd say. ⁠I ​think we're we're holding fast with the Canadians."

"When the Canadians ⁠want to get to yes, obviously we'll ⁠be there ⁠ready to talk," Greer said.

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