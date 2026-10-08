USTR Greer says US "holding fast" on trade stance with Canada
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Thursday the US is sticking to its stance in trade talks with Canada, saying a recent election in Quebec province is preoccupying Ottawa. "We speak with our Canadian counterparts frequently, including at the highest levels. I think right now people are seeing where things land," Greer said in an interview with CNBC. "They have an election up there. ... They have a little bit of preoccupation up there. I'd say. I think we're we're holding fast with the Canadians."
"When the Canadians want to get to yes, obviously we'll be there ready to talk," Greer said.