Mexico's headline inflation accelerates in September at 3.45%

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 17:56 IST
Mexico's headline inflation accelerates in September at 3.45%

Mexico's ​annual inflation rate accelerated ‌in September, ​official data showed on Thursday, but still landed ‌slightly below expectations.

Consumer prices in Latin America's second-largest economy rose 3.45% in the year through September, ‌according to the national statistics agency, accelerating ‌from a 3.26% increase in August and landing slightly below economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll that expected ⁠a ​3.47% increase. In ⁠September alone, consumer prices rose 0.42%, according to non-seasonally ⁠adjusted figures, in line with economists' expectations and ​accelerating from a 0.20% increase the prior month.

The ⁠closely watched core index, which strips out some volatile ⁠food ​and energy prices, rose 0.20% during the month and 3.75% annually. Both headline and ⁠core annual inflation rates remained within Mexico's central bank ⁠target ⁠range of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026