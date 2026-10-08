Mexico's headline inflation accelerates in September at 3.45%

Mexico's ​annual inflation rate accelerated ‌in September, ​official data showed on Thursday, but still landed ‌slightly below expectations.

Consumer prices in Latin America's second-largest economy rose 3.45% in the year through September, ‌according to the national statistics agency, accelerating ‌from a 3.26% increase in August and landing slightly below economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll that expected ⁠a ​3.47% increase. In ⁠September alone, consumer prices rose 0.42%, according to non-seasonally ⁠adjusted figures, in line with economists' expectations and ​accelerating from a 0.20% increase the prior month.

The ⁠closely watched core index, which strips out some volatile ⁠food ​and energy prices, rose 0.20% during the month and 3.75% annually. Both headline and ⁠core annual inflation rates remained within Mexico's central bank ⁠target ⁠range of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point.