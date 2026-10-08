8th Young Indian Scholars’ Conference on Tibet Studies begins in Dharamshala

The eighth Young Indian Scholars’ Conference on Tibet Studies began in Dharamshala on Thursday, bringing together more than 20 scholars from universities and academic institutions across India to present research and discuss Tibet, Tibetan Buddhism and Indo-Tibetan civilisational links. The three-day conference, being held from October 8 to 10, is organised by the Tibet Policy Institute (TPI).

Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Professor Sat Prakash Bansal, is the chief guest at the inaugural session. Speaking to ANI, TPI Director Tenzin Lekshay said the conference seeks to provide a platform for young Indian scholars pursuing research on Tibet at universities across the country.

“For thousands of years, India and Tibet have shared a close civilisational relationship. It is important for Indians to understand this relationship and develop in-depth scholarship on Tibet Studies,” Lekshay said. He said the gathering would allow young researchers to present their work, exchange ideas and deepen academic engagement on subjects related to Tibet.

Addressing the conference, Prof Bansal said Dharamshala could function as a “living lab” for scholars researching Tibetan Buddhism and related fields, allowing them to gain firsthand experience. Bansal said the Central University of Himachal Pradesh has centres dedicated to Tibetan Studies and Buddhist Studies and is keen to expand academic and research cooperation with the Tibet Policy Institute. The university already offers postgraduate programmes in Tibetan and Buddhist Studies and plans to invite scholars in these fields for PhD and research programmes.

He also said the university was planning to organise a convention in Dharamshala in about four months with participation from eight countries, following discussions with the Dalai Lama. Bansal expressed hope that the three-day conference would generate outcomes useful for policymakers and future academic collaborations. The conference also saw participants underline the importance of Buddhist teachings and direct engagement with the Tibetan community.

Harpal Rana, a professor from Gujarat, said the event was significant for promoting Indo-Tibetan Buddhist studies and spreading the teachings of Gautama Buddha, particularly values such as love, friendship, compassion and peace. He said these teachings could contribute to creating a peaceful atmosphere and should reach people across the world. Jagriti Bodh, a Buddhist Studies scholar from Gujarat, said Buddha's teachings on love, compassion and friendship could particularly benefit young people. She said following the Buddha's path remained relevant to challenges faced by society today.

For researchers studying the Tibetan community, direct interaction has also emerged as an important part of their academic work. Shazia, a PhD scholar from Banaras Hindu University, said her research focuses on the Tibetan refugee population. She said interactions with members of the Tibetan community had enabled her to understand Tibetan culture and experiences beyond what could be learnt through books, the internet and academic literature.

Nisha Bharti, a PhD scholar in Buddhist Studies at Gautam Buddha University, presented research on “Tibetan Cafes as a Space of Cultural Preservation and Urban Integration”. She said conferences and collaboration among young scholars were important for preserving Buddhist traditions and connecting younger generations with India's Nalanda tradition. Bharti also highlighted the scope for collaboration between Indian and Tibetan Buddhist traditions through research and translation, saying such exchanges could strengthen Buddhist studies and their transmission to future generations.

The conference brings together young Indian researchers working on Tibetan Studies, Buddhist philosophy, culture, society and related subjects, providing a platform for academic presentations, discussions and interaction among scholars. (ANI)